[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After coming off a canceled Saturday matchup against Baylor, Nevada men’s tennis secured the neutral site win over Texas Rio Grande Valley Sunday at UC San Diego’s Northview Tennis Courts.
The Pack picked up the doubles point with wins at Nos. 2 and 3. Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn defeated UTRGV’s Karlo Krolo and Sam Whitehead 6-3, while Pedro Liborio and Youssef Kadiri Hassani took Chris Lawrance and Te Kani Williams 6-2, earning the 1-0 lead headed into singles. Partners Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha put up a good fight against their UTRGV counterparts at No. 1, but the match ultimately went to the Vaqueros, 7-6.
Three Nevada players claimed straight-set victories at Nos. 4, 5, and 6. Youssef Kadiri Hassani led the way with his win over Sam Whitehead 6-3, 6-1. Satchel Benn earned the second singles point for the Pack with his win over Agustin Salazar 6-2 6-4, with Loris Zisswiller finishing third, defeating Chris Lawrance 6-1, 6-4, putting the Pack up 4-0. It was Nevada’s Pedro Liborio who ultimately secured the match win for the Pack with his 7-5, 6-4 win over Borna Devald.
Nos. 1 and 3 came down to the wire, UTRGV’s Karlo Krolo and Emilien Burnel earning first set wins over Matheo Coupu, 6-4 and Delmas N’Tcha, 6-2. Coupu and N’Tcha both put up a fight, earning comeback second set wins, Coupu 7-6, and N’Tcha 7-5. Coming down to the final match, it would be UTRGV’s Krolo and Burnel taking the wins at both courts, Burnel’s match going to a 10-point tiebreaker to win the third set 10-5, while Krolo defeated Coupu, 7-5
The Pack (4-5) will compete in their final match tomorrow in Southern California against Hawaii (6-3-1) at UC San Diego’s Northview Tennis Courts for another neutral site match. First serve is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Nevada 5, UTRGV 2
Doubles
No. 1 – Emilien Burnell/Borna Devald (UTRGV) def. Matheo Coupu/Delmas N’Tcha (NEV) 7-6
No. 2 – Loris. Zisswiller/Satchel Benn (NEV) def. Karlo Krolo/Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 6-3
No. 3 – Pedro Liborio/Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) def. Chris Lawrance/Te Kani Williams (UTRGV) 6-2
Order of finish – 2, 3, 1
Singles
No. 1 – Emilien Burnel (UTRGV) def. Delmas N’Tcha (NEV) 6-2, 5-7, 10-5
No. 2 – Pedro Liborio (NEV) def. Borna Devald (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 – Karlo Krolo (UTRGV) def. Matheo Coupu (NEV) 6-4, 7-6, (7-5)
No. 4 – Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) def. Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1
No. 5 – Satchel Benn (NEV) def. Agustin Salazar (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-3
No. 6 – Loris Zisswiller (NEV) def. Chris Lawrance (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-4
Order of finish – 4, 5, 6, 3, 2, 1