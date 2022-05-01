[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
USAFA, Colo. - Nevada Men's Tennis will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after defeating New Mexico, 4-3, in Sunday's Mountain West Championship final.
The Pack (18-7), the 2022 Mountain West double champion (regular season and tournament titles), will learn its NCAA Tournament first-round opponent and destination during Monday's Selection Show, scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on NCAA.com.
Sunday, Nevada fought back from dropping the doubles point to capture four singles matches for the title. It all came down to No. 4, where, for the fourth time against a Mountain West opponent this season, sophomore Satchel Benn came back from a set down to claim victory.
After dropping the opening set to New Mexico's Jan Pucalka in a tiebreaker, Benn evened things with a tiebreaker victory in the second set, outlasting Pucalka, 7-3. Benn took a 5-3 lead in the third and deciding set, before Pucalka fought back to even it at 5-5. But Benn broke Pucalka in the next game, going up 6-5, and held serve to clinch the match, the Mountain West tournament title, and the NCAA Tournament bid for the Pack, with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory.
Benn's effort was but one in an array of them from the Pack in singles play. All-Mountain West selection Matheo Coupu, at No. 1, dropped his first set to Arda Azkara and was staring down the barrel of defeat, trailing 2-4 in the second. But Coupu rallied, winning five-straight matches to claim the set, then outlasted Azkara in the third for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory which gave the Pack a 2-1 lead.
Juan Batalla's 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 2 over Rafa Abdulsalam was the only one of the six singles matches settled in straight sets. Daniel Dudockin gave the Pack a 3-1 lead with his 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory at No. 5 over Daniel Kakhniuk.
New Mexico, however, rallied back into it. Aram Noroozian came back from a set down, and outlasted Delmas N'Tcha in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 to win, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1). The match was evened up at No. 6, as another comeback win for the Lobos denied Nevada an early clinch, this one a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory for Georgio Samaha over Loris Zisswiller.
Nevada 4, New Mexico 3
Doubles
No. 1 - Nicolas Prieto/Arda Azkara (UNM) def. Matheo Coupu/Delmas N'Tcha (NEV) 6-4
No. 2 - Satchel Benn/Loris Zisswiller (NEV) def. Jan Pucalka/Alex Maggs (UNM) 6-4
No. 3 - Rafa Abdulsalam/Georgio Samaha (UNM) def. Juan Batalla/Daniel Dudockin (NEV) 6-3
Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1
Singles
No. 1 - Coupu (NEV) def. Azkara (UNM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 - Batalla (NEV) def. Abdulsalam (UNM) 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 - Aram Noroozian (UNM) def. N'Tcha (NEV) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1)
No. 4 - Benn (NEV) def. Pucalka (UNM) 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5
No. 5 - Dudockin (NEV) def. Daniel Kakhnuik (UNM) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
No. 6 - Samaha (UNM) def. Zisswiller (NEV) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5
Order of Finish: 2, 1, 5, 3, 6, 4