[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada Men's Tennis wrapped its weekend in Stockton picking up a 4-3 comeback victory over UC Irvine, in a neutral site match Saturday afternoon, marking the first win of the season for the Pack.
Doubles partners Youssef Kadiri and Pedro Liborio came out firing, taking UC Irvine’s Enrique Luque Rico and Matthew Sah 6-2, to win the first doubles match of the day for Nevada. UC Irvine went on to win tiebreakers at Nos. 1 and 2, to secure the doubles point. Brandon Park and Noah Zamora defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 7-6, while Ali Amiri and Thomas Smart took down Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller 7-6.
UC Irvine struck early to begin singles play, Park taking Kadiri 6-1, 6-4, but not long before Nevada made an impressive comeback with wins at Nos. 2, 4, and 5 to pull ahead, 3-2. Coupu earned the victory over Luque Rico 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, while Benn defeated Krishna 6-7, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 5, Zisswiller got to work and got the third victory in singles action over Amiri 6-2, 7-5.
The match came down to No. 1 after Juan Batalla was defeated by UC Irvine’s Thomas Smart 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Nevada’s Liborio and UC Irvine’s Zamora went back and forth, Liborio taking the first set, 6-4 and Zamora capturing the second, 6-4. After forcing the third set, Zamora ultimately lost the match when Liborio took the third set, 6-3, winning the match for Nevada.
The Pack travels next to Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State Tournament February 24-26.