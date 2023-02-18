[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada men’s tennis opened the weekend with a 4-1 loss to Pacific Friday afternoon.
The Tigers pounced on the Wolf Pack early on, capturing the first doubles point on No. 3, Tiago Silva and Andre Rodeia defeating Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 7-5.
After Nevada’s Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn took the victory at No. 2 over Pacific’s Ran Amar and Terence Das 7-5, the doubles point came down to the result of the last doubles match at No. 1. Ultimately, Peter Alam and Manroop Saini came out on top for the Tigers, taking Pedro Liborio and Youssef Kadiri 7-5, to secure the doubles point.
Zisswiller picked up a dominating win at No. 5 over Pacific’s Silva 6-1, 6-3 to secure a point for the Pack, but the Tigers picked up two singles match points at Nos. 1 and 2. Pacific’s Alam defeated Liborio 6-3, 6-0 while Amar picked up the win over Coupu 6-3, 6-2. The final singles point came from Pacific’s Das with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 match win over Nevada’s Benn, to secure the win for the Tigers.
Nevada will be back in action Saturday, February 18, against UC Irvine with the first serve set for 2:00 P.M. to wrap up the weekend on the road.
Pacific 4, Nevada 1
Doubles
Order of Finish – 3, 2, 1
- Peter Alam/Manroop Saini (UOP) def. Matheo Coupu/Delmas N’Tcha, 7-5
- Loris Zisswiller/Satchel Benn def. Ran Amar/Terence Das (UOP), 7-5
- Tiago Silva/Andre Rodeia (UOP) def. Pedro Liborio/Youssef Kadiri, 7-5
Singles
Order of Finish – 1, 2, 5, 3
- Alam (UOP) def. Liborio, 6-3, 6-0
- Amar (UOP) def. Coupu, 6-3, 6-2
- Das (UOP) def. Benn, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2
- Rodeia (UOP) vs. Kadiri, 6-4, 4-6, 4-3 uf
- Zisswiller def. Silva (UOP), 6-1, 6-3
- Hillenbrand (UOP) vs. Batalla, 6-2, 7-6, 2-3 uf