[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After moving the match up from Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather, Nevada men’s tennis escapes the UC Davis Aggies with a 4-3 victory to remain undefeated at home and to move to 7-6 on the season, winning their sixth straight match.
The Aggies and the Pack split the first two doubles matches, with Brett Brinkman and Andras Necz taking the win at No. 2 over Nevada’s Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn 6-2. At No. 3, Juan Batalla and Pedro Liborio defeated UC Davis’ Lucas Bollinger and Coleton Hootman 6-2 to bring doubles play down to the final match at No. 1 between Nevada’s Matheo Coupu and Youssef Kadiri Hassani.
It would be Coupu and Kadiri Hassani to pull off the tiebreaker 7-6 (3) to secure the doubles point for Nevada to lead 1-0 headed into singles.
In singles action, Nevada and UC Davis were back and forth through the first four matches, each team picking up two wins a piece. At Nos. 3 and 2, the Aggies picked up wins from Ryan Torres and Constantinos Djakouris, both defeating their Wolf Pack opponents in straight set victories.
Torres took Matheo Coupu 6-2, 6-4 while Djakouris earned the match over Pedro Liborio 6-3, 6-1. Nevada’s Juan Batalla defeated Lucas Bollinger at No. 6 6-4, 6-3, while Loris Zisswiller earned the victory over Sam De Vries, clinching the tie breaker in the first set 7-6 (10) and defeating De Vries in the second set 6-4 to win the match.
The Wolf Pack would go on to win the last two matches to secure the 4-3 win over UC Davis, Youssef Kadiri Hassani winning the second and third sets 6-1, 6-4 over Brett Brinkman, making the comeback after losing the first set 4-6. At No. 1, Delmas N’Tcha and Andrei Volgin also battled it out through three sets, but N’Tcha made his comeback in the second and third sets in domination fashion 6-0, 6-3, after losing the first set to Volgin 7-5.
Nevada (7-5) continue action at McArthur Tennis Center Friday, March 31 taking on Utah State, their second Mountain West matchup of the season. First serve is set for 2:30 p.m.