[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After securing the doubles point with wins at Nos. 1 and 3, the Pack ultimately fell 4-1 to No. 69 New Mexico in Albuquerque Saturday afternoon.
The Pack started the day with the first win out at No. 2, Matheo Coupu and Youssef Kadiri Hassani teaming up to defeat New Mexico’s Aram Noroozian and Georgio Samaha 6-3. The Lobos took the win at No. 1, Arda Azkara and Alex Maggs capturing the 6-4 win over Nevada’s Juan Batalla and Delmas N’Tcha, to bring doubles play down to the final match at No. 3. Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller secured the match and the point for the Pack with their 6-4 win over Rafael Abdulsalam and Ryoma Matsushita, taking the 1-0 lead.
The Lobos came out firing in singles play, taking three consecutive wins at Nos. 1, 3 and 5. Nevada’s Pedro Liborio fell to New Mexico’s Aram Noroozian 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3, while Satchel Benn dropped the match at No. 5 to Georgio Samaha 6-1, 7-5. At No. 1, the Pack’s Delmas N’Tcha put up a good fight, but ultimately fell to Arda Azkara 6-3, 6-3, putting New Mexico up 3-1.
Nos. 2 and 6 battled it out through three sets, Matheo Coupu and Rafael Abdulsalam at No. 2, and Loris Zisswiller and Nikolay Sysoev at No. 6. Both Coupu and Zisswiller picked up wins in the first set against their New Mexico counterparts, Coupu going 7-5 over Abdulsalam and Zisswiller defeating Sysoev 7-6 (6). Nevada dropped the second set to the Lobos at both courts before Sysoev finished off Zisswiller, clinching the match for New Mexico after his 6-3 third set win.
New Mexico 4, Nevada 1
Doubles
No. 1 – Arda Azkara/Alex Maggs (UNM) def. Juan Batalla/Delmas N’Tcha (NEV) 6-4
No. 2 – Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri (NEV) def. Aram Noroozian/Georgio Samaha (UNM) 6-3
No. 3 – Satchel Benn/Loris Zisswiller (NEV) def. Rafael Abdulsalam/Ryoma Matsushita (UNM) 6-4
Order of finish – 2, 1, 3
Singles
No. 1 – Arda Azkara (UNM) def. Delmas N’Tcha (NEV) 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 – Matheo Coupu (NEV) vs. Rafael Abdulsalam (UNM) 7-5, 4-6, 5-2, uf
No. 3 – Aram Noroozian (UNM) def. Pedro Liborio (NEV) 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 – Youssef Kadiri (NEV) vs. Ryoma Matsushita (UNM) 7-6 (7), 6-6, uf
No. 5 – Georgio Samaha (UNM) def. Satchel Benn (NEV) 6-1, 7-5
No. 6 – Nikolay Sysoev (UNM) def. Loris Zisswiller (NEV) 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-3
Order of finish – 3, 5, 1, 6