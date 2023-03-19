[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada men’s tennis escapes falling to in-conference rival Air Force at home, with Satchel Benn clinching the win for the Pack over the Falcons 4-3, in a third-set tiebreak showdown to move Nevada to 6-5 on the season, and 1-0 at home.
"We played a really tough and competitive Air Force team," said head coach Sylvain Malroux. "This is how we started our season last year, our players securing those match points last year to win it all, and that's what we did today. The resilience from everyone was a reminder of last season, so we hope that's a good sign for this season."
The Pack put the Falcons to work quickly in doubles action, capturing the point at Nos. 1 and 3 to put Nevada up 1-0. Matheo Coupu and Youssef Kadiri Hassani teamed up to defeat Air Force’s Justin Waldman and Nick Vroman 6-2, while Juan Batalla and Pedro Liborio took Jonathan Mascagni and Kyle Garner from Air Force, 6-3.
In singles play, the Falcons and the Wolf Pack battled it out to the final singles match. Nevada earned two more points, picking up wins at Nos. 2 and 6. Matheo Coupu defeated Nick Vroman 6-4, 6-4 while Juan Batalla secured the win over AJ Moore 6-4, 7-5. The Falcons shortened Nevada’s lead, with singles match wins at Nos. 3 and 5 by Phillip Deaton and Jack Brown, to put Air Force within one.
Coming down to the final two matches that both went into third-set tie breakers, Pedro Liborio fell to Arjun Kersten 3-6, 7-6 (8) 6-2, to tie up the score 3-3 all. At No. 4, Satchel Benn continued to battle against Air Force’s Justin Waldman, as they both split wins in the first two sets. It would ultimately be Benn to clinch the third set, 7-6 (4) over Waldman to win the match for Nevada, 4-3.
Nevada’s second home match of the season was set for Sunday, March 19, but with inclement weather settling in the area, the match has been canceled. The Pack (6-5) will continue action at home Wednesday, March 29 against UC Davis at 12:00 p.m.
Nevada 4, Air Force 3
Doubles
No. 1 – Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) def. Justin Waldman/Nick Vroman (AF) 6-2
No. 2 – Arjun Kersten/Phillip Deaton (AF) def. Satchel Benn/Loris Zisswiller (NEV) 6-3
No. 3 – Juan Batalla/Pedro Liborio (NEV) def. Jonathan Mascagni/Kyle Garner (AF) 6-3
Order of finish – 2, 1, 3
Singles
No. 1 – Kersten (AF) def. Liborio (NEV) 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2
No. 2 – Coupu (NEV) def. Vroman (AF) 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 – Deaton (AF) def. Kadiri Hassani (NEV) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
No. 4 –Benn (NEV) def. Waldman (AF) 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4)
No. 5 – Brown (AF) def. Zisswiller (NEV) 7-6 (7), 6-2
No. 6 – Batalla (NEV) def. Moore (AF) 6-4, 7-5
Order of finish – 2, 3, 5, 6, 1, 4