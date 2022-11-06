[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Wolf Pack picked up multiple wins over the weekend at the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, the final fall invitational before beginning the season in early January. Highlighting the three days of competition, the Pack went 6-0 in singles play on Friday and 7-0 in singles play Saturday.
Friday set the tone for Nevada in singles play. Every Wolf Pack athlete competed against Holy Names, besides Sasha Nicolau who took Saint Mary’s Thibaud Maxant 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Matheo Coupu, Satchel Benn, and Youssef Kadiri dominated their counterparts, Rajan Bhatia, 6-0, 6-0, Benn taking Regnar Madarang, 6-1, 6-0, and Kadiri over Phil Schoellhorn, 6-2, 6-1.
Delmas N’Tcha and Loris Zisswiller had closer matches, but ultimately took the wins. N’Tcha defeated Patrick Wnuk, 6-4, 6-2, while Zisswiller took Luka Schoemer 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles play, partners Juan Batalla and Benn took the only win for the Pack over Saint Mary’s Thibaud Maxant and Aidan Watts, 6-4.
Continuing the momentum in singles play on Saturday, Nevada went 7-0 on the day. Like Friday, Nicolau took Saint Mary’s Aidan Watts, 6-1, 6-0, while the rest of the Pack won matches over San Francisco. Coupu and N’Tcha both defeated their respective opponents, Stevie Gould and Moritz Hoffmann, 6-3, 6-3. Batalla and Kadiri followed in similar fashion, Batalla taking Johan Garpered, and Kadiri, Luka Kaleric, in 6-2, 7-6.
Zisswiller and Benn also had dominating performances Saturday. Zisswiller defeated Holy Names’ Patrick Wnuk 6-2, 6-0, while Benn took Sacramento State’s Michael Gravel, 6-2, 6-1, to wrap up the singles matches.
Partners Benn and Batalla saw their second win in doubles play over Santa Clara’s Nick Cmager and Luka Schoemer, 6-1.
Concluding the doubles matches Sunday, partners Coupu and N’Tcha picked up a hard-fought 7-6 win over UC Davis’ Sam De Vries and Constantinos Djakouris.
This concludes the fall slate for Nevada, as they look to prepare for the season opener, January 14, at Point Loma.