[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After junior guard Alyssa Jimenez hit a game-tying shot with 1.4 seconds in regulation, Nevada ended overtime on a 16-4 scoring run to defeat Fresno State 65-53 in the first round of the Mountain West Championships on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jimenez, who was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention three hours before tipoff Sunday, scored a career-high 23 points in addition to grabbing six rebounds. Junior forward Lexie Givens added 13 points while graduate student forward Megan Ormiston scored 10 points.
Ormiston lifted her team to a fast start, scoring six of Nevada's first eight points to give the Pack an early two-point advantage. Fresno State, however, forced Nevada into a four-minute scoring drought that allowed the Bulldogs to take the advantage. A jumper by Jimenez cut the deficit to five points, but a layup with 15 seconds left pushed Fresno State ahead 17-10 after the first quarter.
Nevada continued to chip away at Fresno State's lead in the second quarter, with sophomore guard Kaylee Borden draining a 3-pointer and Jimenez converting a layup that put the Pack ahead by one point. Following a Fresno State jumper and made free throw, Jimenez knocked down another jump shot that tied the score 26-26 going into halftime.
Jimenez followed a jump shot by assisting on a basket by freshman Kennedy Lee that put Nevada ahead by four points halfway through the third quarter, but the Bulldogs used two consecutive 3-pointers in the last minute of the period to take a one-point advantage.
Trading baskets halfway through the final period, Fresno State forced Nevada into another four-minute scoring drought and pushed its lead out to six points with 1:42 left. Jimenez knocked down a 3-pointer 16 seconds later and hit a free throw to make it a two-point game.
Nevada forced a defensive stop and came up with the ball with 13 seconds to play before calling a timeout, deciding to put the ball in Jimenez's hands. Junior guard Victoria Davis dribbled the ball up the length of the floor and gave it to the Thornton, Colorado, native, who split two defenders to sink the game-tying shot with 1.4 seconds to play. The Pack forced Fresno State to turn the ball over off the inbounds pass, where Ormiston just missed a layup off a sideline out of bounds pass before the final horn.
Davis started the overtime scoring by finishing a layup and then Jimenez proceeded to hit a pair of free throws and a jumper to put the Pack ahead by five. Nevada finished the overtime outscoring Fresno State 16-4 to clinch the first round victory.
Nevada takes on No. 1 seed UNLV in the Mountain West Quarterfinals on Monday at 12 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.