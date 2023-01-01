Weather Alert

...Fast Moving Storm Late Monday Followed by a Bigger Storm Midweek... A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week. For this week: A weak storm will bring light snow accumulations to all elevations from late Monday afternoon through daybreak Tuesday. A stronger storm will then bring gusty winds late Wednesday with another round of heavy wet Sierra snow and mixture of rain and snow to lower elevations Wednesday night and Thursday. FIRST STORM MONDAY PM-TUESDAY AM: * Snow levels with the first storm will be down to all valley floors. Snowfall amounts will be light, generally 5 to 10 inches along the Sierra crest, 2 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin and up to 2 inches elsewhere. Current projections have the snow starting around the Monday evening commute with most of the snowfall occurring through the evening hours. Prepare for slick roads, especially once the sun sets on Monday. SECOND STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY PM-THURSDAY: * A second and much stronger storm will approach Wednesday with a cold front swinging through the Sierra and western NV Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Winds across ridges will increase Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts approaching 100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look too strong but typical windprone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could experience a short duration of impactful winds. * As far as precipitation, the orientation of this storm is not favorable for spillover initially. Snow will begin in the Sierra Wednesday afternoon and evening with light rain and snow showers spilling into far western NV at times. Travel impacts during this part of the storm will mostly be felt at the passes and roads heading to areas west of the crest. As the cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain and snow will be at its heaviest and will spill over into western NV. At the same time snow levels will be falling from around lake level to all valley floors. This part of the storm could bring widespread travel impacts. Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the crest and 5 to 10 inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra to several inches on valley floors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. There will likely be periods of snow and icy roads even on the valley floors at times this week and possible next week as well as additional storms arrive.