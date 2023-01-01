[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada Football opened the New Year with the announcement of the signing of quarterback Brendon Lewis (Melissa, Texas / Colorado / Melissa HS) Sunday.
Lewis' signing brings the Wolf Pack's class to 18 signees. He is the third transfer from a Pac-12 school to join the Pack during this signing period, along with linebacker Jackson LaDuke (Sparks, Nev. / Oregon / Spanish Springs HS) and running back Sean Dollars (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Oregon / Mater Dei HS), both from Oregon.
Lewis, a dual-threat quarterback, will have four seasons of eligibility upon joining the Pack for the 2023 season. He made his collegiate debut at the 2020 Alamo Bowl, going 6-for-10 passing for 95 yards and running nine times for 73 yards, including a 44-yard score. He started all 12 games for Colorado in 2021, finishing the season with 1,540 yards on 149-for-257 passing with 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Lewis redshirted the 2022 campaign, as he appeared in just two games, including starting the season opener against TCU, before entering the transfer portal in October.
A full roster, including bios and highlights, can be found at Nevada's 2023 Signing Day Central page.
2023 Nevada Signing Class (Jan. 1, 2023)
Player Pos. Ht Wt Hometown (Prev. School)
Amine Amone RB 5-10 210 South Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS)
Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio LB 6-0 215 Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Konawaena HS)
John Bolles OL 6-5 275 Daly City, Calif. (College of San Mateo / Jefferson HS)
Marshaun Brown WR 6-4 195 Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue HS)
Nate Burleson II WR 6-3 160 Newcastle, Wash. (Ramapo HS (N.J.))
Michael Coats Jr. CB 5-10 170 Biloxi, Miss. (East Central CC / La Tech / Biloxi HS)
D'Angelo Davis RUSH 6-0 240 Carson, Calif. (St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy)
Sean Dollars RB 5-10 190 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Oregon / Mater Dei HS)
RJ Esmon OL 6-6 280 Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mission College Prep)
Jackson LaDuke LB 6-3 240 Sparks, Nev. (Oregon / Spanish Springs HS)
Jax Leatherwood QB 6-8 235 San Diego, Calif. (Scripps Ranch HS)
Brendon Lewis QB 6-2 215 Melissa, Texas (Colorado / Melissa HS)
Jonah Lewis CB 5-11 180 Palmdale, Calif. (Inglewood HS)
Journey McKoy S 5-9 170 Pittsburg, Calif. (De La Salle HS)
Sosefo Moeaki DT 6-1 280 Portland, Ore. (De Anza College / Parkrose HS)
Conner Noah RB 5-10 200 Kelso, Wash. (Kelso HS)
Josiah Timoteo OL 6-4 300 Waianae, Hawaii. (Waianae HS)
Bishop Turner S 5-11 170 Glendora, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)