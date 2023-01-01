Brendon Lewis.PNG
Nevada Football opened the New Year with the announcement of the signing of quarterback Brendon Lewis (Melissa, Texas / Colorado / Melissa HS) Sunday.

Lewis' signing brings the Wolf Pack's class to 18 signees. He is the third transfer from a Pac-12 school to join the Pack during this signing period, along with linebacker Jackson LaDuke (Sparks, Nev. / Oregon / Spanish Springs HS) and running back Sean Dollars (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Oregon / Mater Dei HS), both from Oregon.

Lewis, a dual-threat quarterback, will have four seasons of eligibility upon joining the Pack for the 2023 season. He made his collegiate debut at the 2020 Alamo Bowl, going 6-for-10 passing for 95 yards and running nine times for 73 yards, including a 44-yard score. He started all 12 games for Colorado in 2021, finishing the season with 1,540 yards on 149-for-257 passing with 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Lewis redshirted the 2022 campaign, as he appeared in just two games, including starting the season opener against TCU, before entering the transfer portal in October.

2023 Nevada Signing Class (Jan. 1, 2023)

Player                                     Pos.     Ht        Wt       Hometown (Prev. School) 

Amine Amone                       RB        5-10    210      South Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS) 

Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio LB        6-0       215      Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Konawaena HS) 

John Bolles                            OL        6-5       275      Daly City, Calif. (College of San Mateo / Jefferson HS) 

Marshaun Brown                 WR      6-4        195      Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue HS) 

Nate Burleson II                   WR       6-3       160      Newcastle, Wash. (Ramapo HS (N.J.)) 

Michael Coats Jr.                  CB        5-10     170      Biloxi, Miss. (East Central CC / La Tech / Biloxi HS) 

D'Angelo Davis                     RUSH   6-0       240      Carson, Calif. (St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy)

Sean Dollars                   RB        5-10     190     Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Oregon / Mater Dei HS)

RJ Esmon                               OL        6-6       280      Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mission College Prep) 

Jackson LaDuke                    LB         6-3       240      Sparks, Nev. (Oregon / Spanish Springs HS) 

Jax Leatherwood                  QB       6-8       235      San Diego, Calif. (Scripps Ranch HS)

Brendon Lewis          QB       6-2       215      Melissa, Texas (Colorado / Melissa HS)

Jonah Lewis                          CB         5-11     180      Palmdale, Calif. (Inglewood HS) 

Journey McKoy                     S           5-9       170      Pittsburg, Calif. (De La Salle HS) 

Sosefo Moeaki                      DT        6-1       280      Portland, Ore. (De Anza College / Parkrose HS) 

Conner Noah                        RB         5-10     200      Kelso, Wash. (Kelso HS) 

Josiah Timoteo                     OL        6-4        300      Waianae, Hawaii. (Waianae HS) 

Bishop Turner                       S           5-11     170      Glendora, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)

 