Nevada skiing announces the signing of Erica Lynch, the second commitment to the women’s team for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m thrilled that Erica has signed with us,” said head coach Mihaela Kosi. “She is not only one of the most promising skiers from the Far West division, but also a valuable addition to our team, and she will enhance our team’s overall strength.”
Lynch will be joining the squad coming from Mammoth Lakes, California where she represents the Mammoth Mountain Ski Team, and began her collegiate academics at Cerro Coco Community College where she earned two associate degrees in social and behavioral sciences and Arts Humanities. This season, Lynch has earned 48.16 points in slalom and 53.43 points in giant slalom and has racked up three FIS podium finishes this season alone, including a first-place finish in slalom in February.
Lynch will be joining Zali Sutton as the first two signees for the 2023-24 season.
(University of Nevada)