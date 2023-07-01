[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada skiing announces their seventh member to the team, Verona, Italy native and graduate student, Francesco Galdiolo for the 2023-24 season.
Galdiolo previously represented the Westminster Griffins where he placed fourth at the RMISA Championships in giant slalom. Coming to Nevada as a graduate student, Galdiolo has 31.16 points in giant slalom.
Joining the 2023-24 class, Galdiolo will train alongside fellow men signees Jules Baur, Ryan Herhusky, and Engebret Halbjorhus as well as Zali Sutton, Erica Lynch and Jessica Blackburn, who signed earlier this spring and summer on the women’s side.