Nevada skiing welcomes French native Jules Baur, the second signee for the 2023-24 season.
“I am thrilled to announce the newest member of our squad - Jules Baur! With his incredible talent and years of experience on the slopes, Jules is a fantastic addition to our team. I am ready for an exciting season ahead, as we welcome Jules to the Wolf Pack family!”
Coming to Reno from Le Grand-Bornand, France, Baur represents Ski Club Grand-Bornand, based in his hometown. Baur most recently competed at the National Championships at the beginning of April in Val Thorens, famously known as the highest ski resort in Europe. Baur has 31.57 giant slalom points and is currently ranked 256th in the world rankings, and has 41.36 slalom points.
Baur’s commitment is the first addition to the men’s team, where he will be joining juniors Andreas Unhjem Smith and Ulrik Danielsen, along with sophomores Jeger Halbjoerhus and Iver Walday Naess, bringing the men’s alpine team to five members.
(University of Nevada)