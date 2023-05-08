Nevada skiing announces its third addition to the team with the signing of Truckee native Ryan Herhusky for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m so happy to be able to sign local Ryan Herhusky,” said head coach Mihaela Kosi. “It will bring the culture of the area to the team, and he will be a great addition.”
Born and raised in Northern California, Herhusky will come to Reno after spending two years skiing for the Green Mountain Valley School in Waitsfield, Vermont. Herhusky currently has 39 FIS points in slalom. Over the course of his career, Herhusky has earned three FIS wins and eight FIS podium finishes in both the United States and Canada.
Joining recent signees Jules Baur and Zali Sutton, Herhusky will be the second addition to the men’s team for the 2023-24 season, the third overall to the squad.
(University of Nevada)