Weather Alert

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. * There is no significant change in the wind pattern so we will see a similar progression of smoke for the region today. Poor air quality and reduced visibility in smoke this morning will improve somewhat by midday. Then, the next smoke push is projected to sweep into the region this afternoon and evening. * For the latest air quality info, please visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov. * The good news is we should see improvement by Sunday into Monday as a trough moves into the west coast, bringing much cooler temperatures and chances for rain and high elevation snow through next Wednesday.