Nevada skiing’s Elle Murphy set to compete at World University Games

Nevada’s Elle Murphy is set to compete at the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York on Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, January 20 in the alpine skiing events, representing Nevada and Team Ireland.
The FISU (the International University Sports Federation) World University Games is the largest winter multi-sport athletic event for collegiate athletes in the world, the 11-day international festival and competition a combination of high-level competitive sports alongside a celebration of cultural events.
This is the first time the games have been held after the 2021 Games was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously held in 1972, Lake Placid is the first venue to host its second Winter Games.
Originally from Glenwood, Colorado, Murphy has an impressive slate of experiences in her career, from being a part of the Irish Alpine Ski Team to being selected as a finalist to represent Ireland at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
More accolades include being a member of the Irish Adaptive Ski team as a race guide for visually impaired racers, while also having represented Ireland at the Junior World Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Murphy will be in attendance with five other Irish student-athletes, one of those being her sister, Kailey Murphy, a student at the University of Colorado. All five athletes have participated in European Youth Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, or Junior World Championships throughout their careers.
The sophomore will begin competition Tuesday with the giant slalom and Friday with the slalom on Whiteface Mountain, home to the 1980 Olympic Winter Games.
A full schedule of events is below.
FISU World University Games Schedule of Events (all times Pacific)
Tuesday, January 17
Giant Slalom
Run 1 – 6:30 a.m.
Run 2 – 9:30 a.m.
Friday, January 20
Slalom
Run 1 – 6:30 a.m.
Run 2 – 9:30 a.m.
Live Results for both competitions can be found on the Lake Placid website, HERE https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/c9cf27a6/qEDmeQmW7RGI1KiVh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Flakeplacid2023-results.microplustimingservices.com%2F%23%2Fgeneral-schedule