The Nevada ski team announced the signing of French native, Charlotte Clément, marking the eighth commitment for the 2023-24 season.
Clément will come to Reno in freshman standing after graduating from high school at Lycée Ambroise Croizat in 2021, representing Gerardmer Ski alpin in France.
This past season, Clément earned two podium finishes competing at the Perito Moreno in Argentina, placing first and second in giant slalom. Clément will bring her international competition expertise as well as 40.60 FIS points in giant slalom to the Wolf Pack.
The La Chepelle native will be joining the seven other signees that have announced their commitment earlier this spring and summer. On the women’s side, Clément will join Idaho and California natives Jessica Blackburn and Erica Lynch, as well as Swiss native Zali Sutton.
For the men, the squad have added Engebret Halbjorhus, Jules Baur, Ryan Herhusky, and Francesco Galdiolo.
(Nevada Athletics Release)