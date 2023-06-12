[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada skiing has announced the signing of the sixth commitment to the team, Ketchum, Idaho native Jessica Blackburn for the 2023-24 season.
“Jessica is a young, talented, dedicated, and driven athlete who embodies the spirit of success,” said head coach Mihaela Kosi. “Her addition to our team is invaluable, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing her growth and accomplishments in the years to come. Welcome to the Wolf Pack family!”
Recently graduating from ICL Academy this past spring, Blackburn will come to Reno with 54.51 points in giant slalom and 60.62 points in slalom, as well as seeing three third-place podium finishes in slalom this year in early February at Snowbird Resort, and in late March at Alyeska Resort in Alaska.
Blackburn is the sixth overall signee for next season, joining Zali Sutton and Erica Lynch on the women’s side along with Jules Baur, Ryan Herhusky, and Engebret Halbjorhus who will be representing Nevada on the men’s side.