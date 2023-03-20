Nevada skiing announces the commitment of Zali Sutton, the first signee for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m very happy to announce that Zali will be joining our team,” said head coach Mihaela Kosi. “She adds Switzerland to the unique list of countries our team represents. She is a great athlete and a committed student, well deserving of an opportunity to study in the United States and to compete representing the NCAA.”
Originally from St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sutton represents Snow Australia, the internationally recognized team for competitive snow sports in Australia, as a part of the National Alpine ‘C’ Ski Team.
In her second year with the squad, Sutton has racked up quite the resume, earning a personal best Slalom result along with a bronze medal at the Adelboden FIS in mid-December, while also earning a Slalom silver medal at the Italian Junior National Series in Livingo, and earning a fourth-place finish at the Italian National Junior Championships.
In January, Sutton was named to the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships team to compete in Slalom and Giant Slalom in St. Anton, Austria from January 17-26, where she finished 28th in Giant Slalom (2:16.53) and 23rd in Slalom (54.67).
Sutton’s commitment will be the first addition to the team, where she will join sophomores Georgie Sullivan and Elle Murphy, bringing the women’s alpine team to three members after seniors Sixtine Piccard, Tiia Nurminen, and Honor Clissold just wrapped their careers at the RMISA Championships at the end of February.