[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada skiing finished up the final day of the RMISA Championships, with multiple top-20 finishes across the men’s and women’s slalom Friday, to finish eighth in the overall team scores.
To start the day, Sixtine Piccard led the women with a 12th place finish, her second top-20 finish of the weekend, with a time of 1:31.49. Piccard’s second run effort (46.72) recorded third fastest in the field. Georgie Sullivan (1:35.13) finished 26th, Tiia Nurminen (1:37.52) placed 29th, Honor Clissold (1:38.75) 31st, and Elle Murphy (1:45.76) 38th.
Continuing the momentum, Andreas Smith came in 10th place to lead the Pack on the men’s side, posting a 1:30.09. Like Piccard, this marks Smith’s second top-20 finish of the weekend. His first run (43.27) and second run (46.82) were ranked the 13th and 17th fastest in the field. Ibon Minetgui came in 36th place with an overall time of 2:01.87.
Nevada Results
Women’s slalom
12. Sixtine Piccard – 1:31.49
26. Georgie Sullivan – 1:35.13
29. Tiia Nurminen – 1:37.52
31. Honor Clissold – 1:38.75
38. Elle Murphy – 1:45.76
Men’s slalom
10. Andreas Smith – 1:30.09
36. Ibon Mintegui – 2:01.87
Jeger Halbjoerhus – DNF
Francesco Colombi – DNS
Iver Naess – DNS
Team Results (Through Day 2)
- Montana State – 446
- Utah – 427
- Denver – 417
- Alaska Anchorage – 379
- Colorado – 307
- Westminster – 292
- Alaska Fairbanks – 161
- Nevada – 141
- Colorado Mountain – 116