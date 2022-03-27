[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada softball dropped final game of the series against the Boise State Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Pack is now 1-5 in conference play, and 9-23 in the season.
Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the loss for the Pack. Garcia played four innings before sophomore Blake Craft step in the circle. Garcia gave up four hits, five runs (four earned), and struck out four. Craft in the circle gave up two hits, six runs (four earned), and struck out four. Freshman Makayla Webber came in to relief Craft in the top of the seventh. Webber gave up one hit.
Offensively, the Pack was led by freshman Tatum Maytorena and senior Jessica Sellers with one hit and one RBI each. Sophomore Chelie Senini tallied one hit, and scored two runs for the squad. Lauren Gutierrez, Aaliyah Jenkins, and Alycia Coats recorded one hit each for the Pack. Freshman Bradianne Glover scored a run on a double hit by Maytorena in the bottom of fifth.
Boise State beat Nevada 11-3.