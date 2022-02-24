[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Nevada softball team dropped the first game of the Dixie State Tournament against the Weber State Wildcats 5-3 on Thursday afternoon.
Sophomore, Tyra Clary threw four innings, taking the loss for Nevada against Weber State. Clary gave up three hits, three runs, and struck out one.
Sophomore Jana Pope came in relief of Clary in the bottom of the fourth.
Pope gave up three hits, two runs, and struck out two. Blake Craft stepped into the circle in the bottom of the sixth, striking out one.
Offensively, the Pack recorded seven hits, led by freshman Aaliyah Jenkins, who launched a solo home run to center field in the sixth inning.
Sophomore Chelie Senini and senior Jessica Sellers recorded two hits each, while Senini scored one run, Sellers had a single that drove in a run. Alycia Coats and Sam Oliver tallied one hit, with Oliver getting an RBI single in the sixth inning.
The Pack continues play in Utah with two games on Friday, facing Utah Valley at 2 p.m., and the hosts Dixie State at 4:30 p.m.