LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada dropped second game of the series against UNLV on Saturday afternoon. The Pack is now 2-0 in the series and will come back tomorrow for the final game at 12 p.m.
Sophomore Blake Craft recorded the loss for the Pack. Craft gave up five hits, three runs (three earned), and struck out four. The sophomore played four innings before Tyra Clary stepped in the circle. Clary gave up five hits and five runs (five earned) before Jana Pope stepped in the circle for relief. Pope gave up one hit.
Offensively, the Pack had no hits or runs during the game.
How it happened
Nevada was able to keep the game scoreless until the bottom of the third.
UNLV scored one in the third inning to take the lead.
The Rebels scored seven runs in the fourth inning to edge Nevada 8-0.
