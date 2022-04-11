[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada dropped the final game of the series against San Jose State on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for the Pack. Clary played four innings, giving up five hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out four. Freshman Makayla Webber stepped into the circle to relief Clary. Webber gave up three hits, and two runs (two earned). Freshman Ellie Garcia came forward to lead the Pack defense in the fifth inning. Garcia gave up four hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out one before sophomore Jana Pope stepped in to close the game for the Pack. Pope gave up one hit, one run (one earned), and struck out two.
The Pack had a combined 11 hits, led by senior Jessica Sellers with three and one RBI. Sophomore Chelie Senini went 2-3 in the bat, with two stolen bases in the game. Tatum Maytorena also tallied two hits for the squad. Aaliyah Jenkins, Charli Hawkins, and Mia Misasi recorded one hit each.
Gutierrez's sacrifice fly to right field RBI scored Senini from third to tie the game in the third inning. Jenkins scored her eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth for the Pack to take the lead, 2-1. San Jose State scored six in the top of the fifth to regain the lead of the game. The Spartans closed the game by adding two runs in the sixth inning and four in the top of the seventh.
Nevada was able to score three in the bottom of the sixth but was unable to make a comeback, and ended up trailing the Spartans 13-5 in the final game of the series.
UP NEXT
The Pack will now hit the road to Logan, Utah for a conference game series against Utah State on April 14-16. Live stream and live stats can be found at NevadaWolfPack.com.