[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
MELISSA, Texas - Nevada remained snake-bitten in close games, dropping decisions of 6-5 and 4-3 to North Texas and Montana, respectively, on the second day of the Tracy Beard Classic in Melissa, Texas.
Nevada (1-8) is now 1-5 on the season in one-run games, after Saturday's results.
The Pack closes the trip with an 8 a.m. PT first pitch Sunday against Abilene Christian.
North Texas 6, Nevada 5
Nevada took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but North Texas scored three times over the next two innings to send the Pack to its fourth one-run loss of the young season.
The Pack scored thrice in the top of the fifth, to take a 5-3 lead. Mia Misasi doubled in Aaliyah Jenkins to get the rally started, and, after Chelie Senini reached on an error and stole second to put two in scoring position, Jessica Sellers singled up the middle to plate Misasi and Senini for the lead.
But it would be short-lived. With two on and one out, North Texas got an RBI double from Kalei Christensen to cut the Pack's lead to one. Tyra Clary came on in relief of Nevada starter Ellie Garcia, and, after a walk to load the bases, gave up a sacrifice fly to Molly Rainey that tied the game.
An inning later, Tayla Evans' one-out solo shot to right-center provided the winning margin.
Jenkins led the Pack at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo homer and a double, along with a walk. Danielle Lew also finished with a pair of hits, including a double.
Garcia struck out four, but gave up five runs on five hits and three walks. Clary fell to 0-2 on the season, going the final inning and two-thirds in relief.
Montana 4, Nevada 3
Charli McClendon tied the game at 3-3 with a one-out double in the top of the sixth, but Montana answered with an RBI single from Kylie Becker to retake the lead, and it would hold up to beat the Pack, 4-3.
Nevada started strong out of the gate, taking a 2-0 lead after one. With two out and Chelie Senini at second, Sam Oliver came through with an RBI single to right to open the scoring. After Oliver advanced to second on the throw home, Alycia Coats followed with a single of her own, plating Oliver with the second run.
But Montana chipped away before eventually taking a lead. A sacrifice fly in the second halved the Pack lead, and a Cami Sellers homer in the third tied it up at 2-2. A bases-loaded fielder's choice in the fourth tacked on the third run, giving Montana a 3-2 lead.
Blake Craft (0-4) got the call in the circle for the Pack, going five and two-third and striking out four before Tyra Clary got the final out of the sixth. At the plate, Coats went 3-for-4 with an RBI, with Senini getting two hits.