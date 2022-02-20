Weather Alert

...GET READY FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF WIND, COLD, AND SNOW... * Southwest to west winds will be on the increase Sunday with widespread 30-40 mph gusts, locally stronger in wind prone locations. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes, turbulence for aviation, and potential travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Sierra ridgelines could see gusts reach 80 mph, affecting backcountry recreation. Winds will weaken, but remain breezy out of the north on Monday. * A quick shot of snow showers is anticipated Sunday night into Monday morning with the cold front, and additional snow showers are probable Monday night through Wednesday. While overall totals will be light, we all know it doesn't take much to cause slow downs and travel difficulties. It may be best to allow extra time for the morning commute Monday through Wednesday. * It will be quite chilly Monday-Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday may struggle to reach 40 degrees in the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be somewhat moderated by cloud cover until we get to Wednesday night when the bottom will drop out as skies clear. Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temps, with below zero readings in colder Sierra valleys. Bundle up! Winter clearly isn't over yet.