St. George, Utah – Nevada dropped games against Utah Valley and Dixie State on Friday afternoon.
Nevada 13 - Utah Valley 14
Sophomore Blake Craft took the loss for Nevada in the game against Utah Valley. Craft gave up seven hits, six runs (three earned), and struck out two. Freshman Ellie Garcia was the starter of the game. Garcia gave up three hits, two runs (two earned), and struck out one. Sophomore Tyra Clary came in to relieve Garcia after the first inning. Clary gave up six hits, six runs (four earned), and struck out four.
Senior, Jessica Sellers led the Pack offense with three hits and five RBI after hitting the first home run of the day. Sellers was followed by sophomore Charli Hawkins, with three hits and two RBI. Sophomore Bella Kordonowy also scored two RBI for the Pack after hitting her first home run of the season. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins had two hits and one RBI. Chelie Senini, Charli McLendon, and Alycia Coats also tallied one RBI each. Senini also recorded three stolen bases and is now tied with the school record (42).
How it happened
Nevada had a jump start putting five runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.
Utah Valley responded by adding two runs.
The Pack was able to add two more runs on a home run in the second inning.
The Wolverines add one in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the fifth.
Nevada responded with another home run in the fifth inning, adding two more runs on the scoreboard.
Utah Valley tied the game on the bottom of the sixth with five runs.
The game went to extra innings.
Nevada scores two runs in the top of the eighth.
Utah Valley responded with another two runs, taking the game to an extra inning.
In a back-forth fashion, Utah Valley edged Nevada 14-13.
Nevada 0 - Dixie State 8
In the second game, Jana Pope took the loss for Nevada against Dixie State. Pope gave up four hits, three runs (three earned), and struck out one. Freshman Makayla Webber made her debut appearance to relieve Pope in the second inning. Webber allowed three hits, four runs (four earned), and struck out one. Clary closed the game for the Pack. Clary gave up three hits and one run (one earned). Offensively, the Pack recorded one hit, made by sophomore Charli Hawkins.
How it happened
Nevada started the day battling against Dixie State with a scoreless inning for both teams.
The Trailblazers were the first ones on the scoreboard, adding three runs in the second inning.
The Pack continued scoreless, while Dixie State was able to add five runs in the top of the fifth inning, edging Nevada 8-0.
UP NEXT
The Pack continues play in Utah with two games on Saturday, facing Utah Valley at 9 a.m. and Weber State at 11:30 a.m.