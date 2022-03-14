[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Nevada concluded the weekend with two wins at the Mustang Classic Tournament on Sunday afternoon. The Pack recorded a 5-4 win against Pacific before closing the day with a 2-1 win against Cal Poly.
Nevada 5, Pacific 4
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the win for the Pack. Clary gave up two hits, zero runs, and struck out one. Sophomore Blake Craft was the starter of the game. Craft gave up four hits, zero runs, and struck out one. Freshman Ellie Garcia came in to relief Craft after four innings. Garcia gave up three hits, four runs (four earned) with no strikeouts.
Senior Kallahan Hunter was the leader of the Pack offense. Hunter recorded two hits and one RBI. Bradianne Glover, Lauren Gutierrez, Alycia Coats, Aaliyah Jenkins, and Bella Kordonowy tallied one hit each. Coats and Jenkins had one solo home run each. While Kordonowy also recorded an RBI to assist in the team win.
How it happened
- The game started scoreless in the first inning.
- Nevada took the lead with one run in the second inning.
- The Pack added one to the scoreboard in the fourth inning.
- Pacific took the lead after scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
- The Pack tied the game in the top of the sixth with two runs.
- Nevada scored one in the top of the seventh to finish the game 5-4.
Nevada 2, Cal Poly 1
Freshman Ellie Garcia threw a complete 9-innings game to record the win for the Pack. Garcia gave up three hits, one run, and struck out two.
Senior Gutierrez recorded two hits and one RBI to lead the offense. Sophomore Bella Kordonowy tallied one hit and one RBI.
Sophomore Chelie Senini recorded one stolen base during the game to set a new school record. The Reno native has now 54 career stolen bases, with a 24-24 record in the 2022 season.
How it happened
- The regular seven innings game was scoreless, leading to extra innings.
- Nevada hits a single to left field to score one run in the top of the eighth.
- Cal Poly responded with a score after a flied-out sac.
- The Pack singled up the middle to score one in the ninth inning.
- Nevada held the Mustangs offense to close the game 2-1.
UP NEXT
Nevada softball starts conference play on the road against in-state rivals UNLV, March 18-20. The first pitch on Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m. While Sunday the game will be starting at noon. Fans can follow the game through live stats on NevadaWolfPack.com.