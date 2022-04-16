[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LOGAN, Utah – Nevada fell short against the Utah State Aggie for the final game of the series on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore, Blake Craft recorded the loss for the Pack after giving up three hits, three runs (three earned), and strikeout three in three innings played. Sophomore Tyra Clary started the game leading the defense. Clary gave up five hits and five runs (five earned) before freshman Makayla Webber step in the circle. Webber gave up two hits.
Nevada took the lead after a two-RBI home run by Danielle Lew in the top of the second. The Aggies responded by adding five runs to the scoreboard and took over the lead. In the fourth inning, the Pack scored three back-to-back home runs by Kallahan Hunter, Aaliyah Jenkins, and Jessica Sellers to tie the game 6-6. Nevada took the lead in the sixth inning after a sacrifice grounded out by Jenkins that scored Chelie Senini from third. The Aggies scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge Nevada 8-7.
Senini, Sellers, Charli Hawkins, Danielle Lew, and Mia Misasi led the offense after tallying two hits each.
UP NEXT
The Pack returns home for a three-game series against the New Mexico Lobos on April 22-24. First pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m. while the games on Saturday and Sunday are set to start at noon.