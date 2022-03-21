[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada came out on top in the final game of the series against in-state rival UNLV on Sunday afternoon. The Pack finishes the first weekend of conference play 1-2.
Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the win for the Pack after throwing a full game. Garcia gave up five hits, four runs (four earned), and struck out four.
Nevada offense was led by sophomore Chelie Senini. Senini recorded two runs, two hits, an RBI, and one stolen base. The sophomore was followed by Lauren Gutierrez, Jessica Sellers, and Tatum Maytorena tallied two hits each. Gutierrez recorded two RBIs, while Maytorena scored two runs. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins came in as a pinch hitter to record one hit, two RBI, and one stolen base. Freshman Bradianne Glover and sophomore Bella Kordonowy also tallied one RBI each.
How it happened
UNLV took an early lead after scoring one at the bottom of the first.
Nevada scored four in the top of the third to turn the game around.
The Pack added four runs in the top of the sixth.
The Rebels responded by adding three in the bottom of the inning.
Nevada took the win over in-state rival with a final score of 8-4.
UP NEXT
The Pack will come home for the home opener doubleheader against Saint Mary’s on Tuesday at 1 p.m. fans can treat themselves with $2 Tuesdays! Hot Dogs will be available for the low price of $2. Fans will have a chance to take a first look at the 2022 Nevada softball team, pick up the team poster, and meet and greet with the players.