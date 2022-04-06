- Nevada softball came out on top in the mid-week doubleheader against the Sacramento State Hornets on Wednesday afternoon.
GAME 1 - Nevada 6, Sacramento State 4
Sophomore Blake Craft threw a complete game to record the win for the Pack. Craft gave up five hits, four runs (three earned), and struck out six.
Offensively, the squad led by sophomore Chelie Senini and senior Lauren Gutierrez recorded two hits each. Gutierrez recorded one RBI in the bottom of the fourth to put the Pack on the scoreboard after scoring Senini on a bunt hit. Also in the fourth inning, Alycia Coats singled to the right field to score Gutierrez to tie the game 2-2 after the Hornets 2-0 lead in the third inning. Danielle Lew tallied an RBI up the middle and the Pack took the lead. Charli Hawkins's RBI single to left-center close the inning for the Pack.
The squad was able to score two more runs with Senini scoring a run on a passed ball and Aaliyah Jenkins singled to third base bunt that scored Glover on the throw.
The Hornets scored two in the top of the seventh but the Pack took the win 6-4.
GAME 2 - Nevada 8, Sacramento State 5
In game two, sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the win for the squad and is now 4-5 in the season. Clary gave up six hits, two-run (two earned), and struck out three. Freshman Ellie Garcia led the Pack in the first three innings before Clary stepped in. Garcia gave up six hits, three runs (three earned), and struck out one.
As a team, the Pack recorded eight hits and eight runs. Freshman Tatum Maytorena and Jessica Sellers tallied two hits each to lead the squad. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins hit an inside-the-park home run and recorded three RBI in one hit. Freshman Alycia Coats singled to the left-field to that scored Sellers and Maytorena on a throwing error by the Hornets. Senini and Hawkins also tallied one hit in the game for the Pack.
The Hornets scored three runs in the top of the fourth and two runs after a home run to center field in the top of the seventh. Nevada top Sacramento State to win the second game of the day 8-5.
UP NEXT
Nevada will stay at home for a three-game conference series against San Jose State on April 8-10. The first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m.