[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada swimmer Donna dePolo concluded day three of the NCAA Championships on Friday morning. dePolo finished the 100 breaststroke tied in 39th place with a time of 1:00.61.
dePolo was seeded 36th, with a time of 59.84, going into the meet after her results at the Mountain West Championships. The NCAA only has an A and B final, so only the top 16 times advances to the finals.
The senior will compete in Saturday’s 200 breaststrokes prelims estimated to begin around 7:40 a.m. Diver Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez will also compete in the platform event.
All the finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m.