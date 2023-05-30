[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s track and field announced the signing of Nigerian native for the 2023-24 class, Oke Gift Ovejde, to the team for next fall.
“We are so excited for Gift to be joining the program,” said associate head track and field coach Scott Williamson. “Throughout the recruiting process, she has shown a desire to be a great athlete and has high goals for herself. She will make an immediate impact in the hurdle events as well as our relays, and we can’t wait for her to be on campus this fall.
Coming all the way to Reno from Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Ovejde has a personal best mark of 61.10 in the 400 hurdles. With this time, Ovejde would sit at fifth all-time at Nevada in the event.
Ovejde marks the third commitment that specializes in hurdles, joining training partners Leylah Diaz and Melia Middleton, who also competes in the 400 hurdles.
The 2023-24 signing class is a well-rounded group of individuals that specialize in various events along with the hurdles squad that Ovejde will be a part of. This includes multis specialist Grace Colmer, sprinters Iyanuoluwa Bada and Magdalene George, jumper Stina Larrson, javelin thrower Hallee Hughes, and distance runner Hannah Lee, bringing the incoming class to nine signees.