[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Eight Nevada Track and Field athletes earned All-Mountain West honors in four individual events and one relay, announced by the conference Wednesday.
The All-Mountain West selections are compiled of the top-three individual finishers and top-three relay teams at the Mountain West Championships.
Emily Costello earned honors from her second-place podium finish in the 400 meters, breaking her own school record twice during the weekend, first during the preliminaries (53.79), and then again, the final (53.27), just missing the gold by .03.
Costello earned her second honor from the weekend in the 4x400 meter relay, earning a first-place finish for the first time in school history, and breaking their own school record again (3:39.62), alongside Annalies Kalma, Lilly Gregg, and Halyn Senegal. The squad finished first overall in the second heat of the final, awaiting the finishes from the third heat, just beating second place San Diego State (3:40.05). This is the second time this season they’ve broken the school record, the first being at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational with a time of 3:43.96, breaking the previous set in 2013.
This also marks Senegal’s second honor from the championship where she finished in second place in the 800 meters (2:08.47), marking the third fastest time in school history and earning her first career Mountain West medal.
Natasha Chetty captured a first-place finish in the high jump, with her mark of 1.76 meters, the seventh best mark in Nevada school history and a new personal record. This is Chetty’s first season competing with the Pack, after redshirting her freshman season.
In the pole vault, Camrin Dolcini finished in third-place, her tallest height (3.98m) just off her personal record (4.06m), the third best mark in school history. This is Dolcini’s first Mountain West Indoor Championships career medal, after earning a bronze medal during the 2022 outdoor season in the pole vault, recording her personal best mark in outdoor (4.02m).
Nevada finished in fifth place at the 2023 Mountain West Championships, earning 59 points, the most points ever scored at the indoor championships since joining the Mountain West in 2012, while also tying their highest place finish from 2022.
Nevada 2023 Indoor Track and Field All-Mountain West Honors
Emily Costello
400 meters
4x400 meter relay
Natasha Chetty
High Jump
Camrin Dolcini
Pole Vault
Lilly Gregg
4x400 meter relay
Annalies Kalma
4x400 meter relay
Halyn Senegal
800 meters
4x400 meter relay