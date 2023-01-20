[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field announces the signing of Melia Middleton, out of Gilroy, California, to join the Pack in August for the 2023-24 season, bringing the class to six total signees for Nevada.
Coming out of Christopher High School, Middleton has experience in sprints and the jumping events, serving as one of the best 300-meter hurdles in the CCS. She saw an impressive all-around slate of performances during the 2022 outdoor season. Middleton earned new personal bests in the 400 meters (58.93) and both the 300 and 400 hurdles, posting marks of (45.07) and (1:06.21). Her personal bests put her just shy of Nevada's top ten all-time list in these events.
Most recently, in May 2022, Middleton led CHS (Christopher High School) in winning two events at the Pacific Coast League Masters/Central Coast Section Qualifier, including the 300 hurdles with an in-season best of 46.39, and the 400 meters in 59.25, the eighth best mark in the CCS (Central Coast Section) last season.
Looking to join a strong core of sprinters, led by Coach Shantel Twiggs, Middleton will start her journey with the Pack with a group that will help push and continue the success she's had throughout her years in the sport. She will be joining signees Hannah Lee, Stina Larsson, and Grace Colmer, who signed earlier this winter for next fall.