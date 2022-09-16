Norman, Okla. - Nevada volleyball dropped the match against the Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 Friday afternoon.
Afoa had another double-digit game and led the Pack offense with 12 kills. The sixth-year athlete recorded nine digs and two blocks as well.
Senior Andrea Alcaraz also had a double-digit game after registering 26 assists.
Junior Hikialani Kaohelaulii led the back row with 16 digs.
How it happened
The Sooners jumped early on the scoreboard with an 8-2 lead forcing the Pack to call a timeout. Oklahoma continued in charge of the set to close 25-13.
Oklahoma started the second set by putting a three-point lead. The Pack cut the deficit in the 22-16 mark, but the Sooners closed the set 25-19.
The third set was more balanced between both teams. Nevada jumped on the scoreboard first, but shortly Oklahoma tied the game. The Pack held the Sooners with a close score until the 13-12 mark. Oklahoma made a three-score run to take control and close the set, 25-14, and the match 3-0.
Up Next
Nevada will be back on the court for the second match of the weekend as they take Texas Southern at 9 a.m. PT.