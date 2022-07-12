Nevada volleyball has released its 2022 schedule.
“We are very excited about this year’s schedule." said head coach Lee Nelson. "We’re on the road a bunch to start but are headed to some great tournaments including against Pac-12 and Big 12 opponents. We also host Fresno on the same day our Football team does and I think will make for a great Homecoming weekend.”
Nevada's schedule consists of 31 matches, with nine home matches and four away tournaments.
Season tickets are just $25 individually, and a four-pack of season tickets is priced at just $60. Wolf Pack fans may purchase their season tickets HERE. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Aug. 15.
The Wolf Pack season starts Aug. 16 with the annual Silver vs Blue scrimmage, where fans will be able to take a first look at the 2022 squad. The Pack will drive to Stockton for an exhibition match against Pacific on Aug. 20.
Nevada will officially start the season on the road at the Sacramento State tournament on Aug. 26-27th, where the Pack will face the host team, Middle Tennessee, and Portland.
The Pack will continue on the road for the next three weeks, starting with the Gonzaga tournament on Sept. 2-3, with matches against CSUN, Gonzaga, and Idaho State.
On the following weekend, Nevada heads to the Bay area for the second year in the row to play at the Cal tournament Sept. 9-10. The Pack will face Tennessee State, Utah Tech, and Cal.
In the last tournament of the season, the squad will travel to Norman, Okla. Sept. 16-17 to face Oklahoma and Texas Southern in the Oklahoma tournament.
Nevada will start conference play on the road facing Fresno State on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. and San Diego State on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.
The Pack will host their season opener against Utah State (Sept. 30, 6 p.m.), followed by a match against Boise State on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
Nevada will hit the road to face Colorado State (Oct. 6, 6 p.m. PT) and Wyoming (Oct. 8, 11 a.m. PT).
The Pack returns home for a home stand against Air Force (Oct. 13, 6 p.m.) and New Mexico (Oct. 15, 1 p.m.). On the following weekend, the Pack will go on the road for a midweek match against San Jose State (Oct. 18, 6 p.m.) before hosting in-state rival UNLV (Oct. 22, 1 p.m.) as part of the Silver State Series.
Following the Silver State showdown, the Pack goes back on the road for a match against New Mexico (Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. PT) before hitting the road to face Air Force (Oct. 29, 10 a.m. PT).
The squad returns to the Virginia Street Gym to face Wyoming (Nov. 3, 6 p.m.) and Colorado State (Nov. 5, 1 p.m.). For the final matches on the road, Nevada is set to face Boise State (Nov. 10, 6 p.m. PT) and Utah State (Nov. 12, time TBD).
Nevada will host the final matches of the regular season against San Diego State (Nov. 17, 6 p.m.) and Fresno State (Nov. 19, 1 p.m.)
The top six teams on the conference table will advance to the Mountain West Championship, scheduled for Nov. 23-25.
(University of Nevada)