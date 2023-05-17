Eight Nevada track and field athletes earned All-Mountain West honors across three individual events and two relays announced by the conference Wednesday.
The All-Mountain West selections are compiled of the top-three individual finishers in each event and the top-three relay teams at the Mountain West Championships.
Emily Costello claimed four honors from her appearances in the 200 meters and 400 meters individually, as well as the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays. Individually, Costello placed brought home the gold in the 200 meters with a personal record time of 23.19, marking the second-fastest time in Nevada school history and her first Mountain West career gold medal. In the 400 meters, she placed third overall with a time of 52.97, narrowly missing her school record time (52.95).
Costello’s next two honors would come in both the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays. In the 4x100 meter relay, the Nevada ‘A’ team of Costello, Lilly Gregg, Bonét Henderson, and Rayven Nealey claimed a third-place podium finish running a time of 45.15, remaining at the second-fastest time in school history, breaking their mark of 45.30 the team ran three weekends ago at the Fresno State Invitational. In the 4x400 meter relay alongside teammates Annalies Kalma, Carolyn Ross, and Halyn Senegal, the quartet claimed a second-place finish, smashing the school record by six seconds in a time of 3:35.98.
Senegal also earned an individual honor after placing second in the 800 meters, posting the second-fastest time in Nevada school history and a new personal record of 2:05.12, dropping two seconds to earn her first outdoor career podium finish.
Rounding out the individual events, Camrin Dolcini finished in second place in pole vault, earning a new personal record mark of 4.10 meters, now sitting at second all-time at Nevada in the event.
Nevada finished the 2023 Outdoor Mountain West Championships last weekend in sixth place with 65 points.
Nevada 2023 Outdoor Track and Field All-Mountain West Honors
Emily Costello
200 meters
400 meters
4x100m relay
4x400m relay
Halyn Senegal
800 meters
4x400m relay
Camrin Dolcini
Pole Vault
Carolyn Ross
4x400m relay
Annalies Kalma
4x400m relay
Lilly Gregg
4x100m relay
Rayven Nealey
4x100m relay
Bonét Henderson
4x100m relay
(University of Nevada)