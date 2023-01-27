[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s ski finished day one of the Westminster Invitational Thursday afternoon after competing in two slalom races.
French native Sixtine Piccard earned the highest finishes from Nevada finishing in 30th for race one, her first and second runs combining for a total time of 1:45.10. Piccard remained consistently in the middle of the field during each run, seated 32nd after her first run (51.69), to ultimately move up two spots in the ranks after her second run.
In the second race, Piccard placed just out of the top 20 with a time of 1:41.58. Her second run (52.53), the fifteenth fastest in the field, allowed her to jump up in the leaderboard and place 23rd.
Georgie Sullivan claimed the second-highest finish for Nevada in both races, finishing just behind Piccard in 29th in a time of 1:43.52.
This is the first and final day of racing for the women, as the Pack men make their debut tomorrow in the slalom, kicking off at 8:00 A.M. PST. After the race concludes, the squad will travel to Bozeman, Montana for the Montana State Invitational beginning Monday, January 30 for two days of racing in the giant slalom events.
Results (Nevada)
Race 1
30. Sixtine Piccard, 1:45.10
46. Elle Murphy, 1:54.63
Tiia Nurminen, Run 1: 55.34
Georgie Sullivan, DNF
Honor Clissold, DNF
Race 2
23. Sixtine Piccard, 1:41.58
29. Georgie Sullivan, 1:43.52
33. Tiia Nurminen, 1:47.00
36. Elle Murphy, 1:54.54
Honor Clissold, Run 1: 51.17