[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Women’s Basketball announced the signing of Kennedy Lee (Las Vegas, Nev. / Centennial HS) to a National Letter of Intent Thursday.
Lee, a 5-foot-11 forward, is an in-state prospect out of Centennial High School in Las Vegas. This past season, she helped lead the Bulldogs to an 18-4 mark and to the NIAA 5A state title.
“We are excited to welcome Kennedy to our Pack. She is very skilled and will be a great addition to our front court,” said Nevada head coach Amanda Levens. “Kennedy comes from a great program and understands how to compete at a high level. Our community will be excited to see Kennedy impact our team next season.”
Lee played her senior season at Centennial after moving to Las Vegas from Louisville, Ky., where she was on the basketball and softball teams at DuPont Manual High School.
Lee joins a Wolf Pack program which went 20-13 overall and 11-6 in Mountain West play in 2021-22, posting its first 20-win season since 2010-11. The Pack made its second postseason appearance under Levens, reaching the third-place game of the 2022 Women’s Basketball Invitational.