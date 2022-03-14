[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nevada - Nevada women's basketball will continue into the postseason, as the Wolf Pack was named part of the eight-team field at the 2022 Women's Basketball Invitational, Sunday night.
This year's WBI will take place March 18-20, in Lexington, Ky. Each team will play three games, as the bracket features a consolation round as well as third-, fifth-, and seventh-place contests.
Nevada opens the draw Friday, taking on Davidson at 2 p.m. PT. The Pack will play either Cleveland State or Northeastern in its second contest, March 19. All placement finals are set for Sunday, March 20.
It is the program's fifth postseason appearance (three WNIT, two WBI), and second in the WBI, at which it reached the semifinals in 2018.
The Pack, at 19-11, has a shot at its first 20-win season since finishing 22-11 in 2010-11. This year's squad is led by the play of senior guard Da'Ja Hamilton, a two-time selection to the All-Mountain West Team (2020-21) who led the Pack with 14.3 points per game and an 87.1 free-throw percentage. Seniors Amaya West (6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Nia Alexander (9.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg), and fifth-year guard Kylie Jimenez (7.1 ppg, team-best 108 assists and 56 steals) are among the teams veteran leadership , and sophomore Lexie Givens (7.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg) has also enjoyed a solid season. Guard Audrey Roden (10.4 ppg, team-high 52 3-pointers) was a breakout star, being named to the Mountain West All-Freshman Team, while redshirt sophomore guard Alyssa Jimenez (5.4 ppg, 40 steals) was named to the Mountain West All-Defensive Team.