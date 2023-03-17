[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s tennis earned their first home win of the season Friday, with their 4-2 victory over UC Davis at McArthur Tennis Center, moving to 4-3 on the season.
In doubles action, the Aggies secured the first match win at No. 1 with Yana Gurevich and Arianna Stravropoulos defeating Amahée Charierr and Audrey Moutama 6-2.
The Pack took the win at No. 3, Gaby Charalampidi and Wiem Boubaker picking up the 6-3 win over UC Davis’ Michelle Zell and Carly Schwartzberg. It came down to the last match at No. 2, Nevada’s Anastasia Luneva and Lou-Anne Guerbert against Lauren Ko and Olive Mannupau from the Aggies, before Ko and Mannupau won the tiebreaker 7-6 (4), earning the doubles point for UC Davis.
The Aggies capitalized on their momentum in doubles play heading into singles with a straight-sets victory on No. 3, Stauropoulos defeating Nevada’s Luneva 6-0, 6-1.
The Pack picked up all four points next, with Moutama’s 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 5 over Maunupau, while Boubaker captured a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 4, along with Guerbert’s 6-2, 7-5 victory against Stauropoulos, jumping ahead of the Aggies 3-2. It was Gabriella Charalampidi who took UC Davis’ Kristina Evloeva 7-6, 6-3 to win the deciding match point for the Pack.
The Pack (4-3) will return to McArthur Tennis Center tomorrow to take on Stanislaus State (1-3) at 11:00 a.m. Free pizza for fans will be provided, along with the first 20 fans will receive a free Nevada Tennis T-shirt.
To follow along during the match, live stats will be available at https://sidearmstats.com/nevada/wten/xlive.htm
Nevada 4, UC Davis 2
Doubles
No. 1 – Yana Gurevich/Arianna Stavropoulos (UCD) def. Amahée Charrier/Audrey Moutama (NEV) 6-2
No. 2 – Lauren Ko/Olive Mannupau (UCD) def. Lou-Anne Guerbert/Anastasia Luneva (NEV) 7-6 (4)
No. 3 – Gaby Charalapidi/Wiem Boubaker (NEV) def. Michelle Zell/Carly Schwartzberg (UCD) 6-3
Order of finish – 1, 3, 2
Singles
No. 1 – Amahée Charrier (NEV) vs. Yana Gurevich (UCD), 6-3, 5-7, uf
No. 2 –Arianna Stavropoulos (UCD) def. Anastasia Luneva (NEV) 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 – Lou-Anne Guerbert (NEV) def. Michelle Zell (UCD) 6-2, 7-5
No. 4 – Wiem Boubaker (NEV) def. Kaia Wolfe (UCD) 6-4, 6-2
No. 5 – Audrey Moutama (NEV) def. Olive Maunupau (UCD) 6-3, 6-1
No. 6 – Gaby Charalampidi (NEV) def. Kristina Evloeva (UCD) 7-6, 6-3
Order of finish – 2, 5, 3, 4, 6