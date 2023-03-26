[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s tennis bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Boise State Saturday, to come home with a 4-3 win over the Utah State Aggies Sunday morning at Boas Indoor Tennis Center in Boise, Idaho. The Pack move to 1-1 on the weekend and in conference play, now 6-4 on the season.
The Aggies quickly went to work to capture the doubles point at Nos. 1 and 2 over the Pack. Utah State’s Sidnee Lavatai and Zeynap Naz Ozturk defeated Lou-Anne Guerbert and Anastasia Luneva 6-1, while Mariana Campino and Amahée Charrier narrowly fell to Monique Burton and Lisa Kung 6-4. At No. 3, Nevada’s Wiem Boubaker and Gabriella Charalampidi were winning the match over USU’s Annaliese County and Magdaena Nunez before the match went unfinished, to give the Aggies the 1-0 lead.
The Pack took charge in singles play, earning their first three points of the day to take the lead over Utah State 3-1 after wins at Nos. 6, 1, and 2. Audrey Moutama secured the first point for Nevada after her dominating straight-sets victory over Utah State’s Indya Nespor 6-1, 6-1. Charrier would follow suit, going on to also earn a straight-sets victory over Naz Ozturk 6-1, 6-3. The Pack would pick up their third consecutive singles match win at No. 2, Anastasia Luneva defeating her Utah State counterpart Lisa King in the first set 6-4 and then finishing the match in the second set 6-2.
Utah State would pick up the next two singles matches at Nos. 4 and 5 to bring Nevada’s lead within one. Nunez took Charalampidi 7-5, 6-0, while County defeated Boubaker 6-2, 7-5. It came down to the last match at No. 3, Guerbert taking on Burton for the win. Guerbert took the first set 6-4 before the second set went down to wire for the tiebreaker. Guerbert battled it out until the end to ultimately get the tiebreaker and win the match for Nevada, going 7-6 (6) over Burton.
Nevada continues in-conference play heading to Fort Collins for a neutral site match against Wyoming on April 1, and then will take on the Colorado State Rams on April 2.
Nevada 4, Utah State 3
Doubles
No. 1 – Monique Burton/Lisa Kung (USU) def. Mariana Campino/Amahée Charrier (NEV) 6-4
No. 2 – Sidnee Lavatai/Zeynap Naz Ozturk (USU) def. Lou-Anne Guerbert/Anastasia Luneva 6-1
No. 3 – Wiem Boubaker/Gabriella Charalampidi (NEV) vs. Annaliese County/Magdalena Nunez (USU) 5-4, uf
Order of finish – 2, 1
Singles
No. 1- Charrier (NEV) def. Naz Ozturk (USU) 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 – Luneva (NEV) def. Kung (USU) 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 – Guerbert (NEV) def. Burton (USU) 6-4, 7-6 (6)
No. 4 – County (USU) def. Boubaker (NEV) 6-2, 7-5
No. 5 – Nunez (USU) def. Charalampidi (NEV) 7-5, 6-0
No. 6 – Moutama (NEV) def. Nespor (USU) 6-1, 6-1
Order of finish – 6, 1, 2, 5, 4, 3