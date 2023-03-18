[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s tennis continued the momentum from Friday’s win over UC Davis, capturing their second straight win at home to end the weekend 2-0 after defeating Stanislaus State 7-0, moving to 5-3 on the season.
The Pack (5-3) captured the doubles point early with wins at Nos. 1 and 3. Gabriella Charalampidi and partner Wiem Boubaker swept Stanislaus State’s Tay Cazerin and Emma Yu 6-0 at No. 3, while Amahée Charrier and Audrey Moutama defeated Amber Huk and Annabelle Tay 6-1.
In singles, the Pack picked up all six singles match wins, all resulting in straight-sets victories. Charalampidi picked up the first point for Nevada, defeating Stanislaus State’s Maya Young in a straight-sets victory 6-0, 6-0, while Charrier also picked up a straight-sets victory over her opponent Amber Huk 6-2, 6-2. Nevada’s Moutama clinched the match with her win at No. 5 over Tay Cazerin 6-2, 6-1.
The Pack will continue action at home on Tuesday, March 21 against Sacramento State. First serve is set for 12:00 p.m.
Nevada 7, Stanislaus State 0
Doubles
No. 1 – Amahée Charrier/Audrey Moutama (NEV) def. Amber Huk/Alyssa Tay (SCS) 6-1
No. 2 – Anastasia Luneva/Lou-Anne Guerbert (NEV) def. Zuzanna Dziewiecka/Annabelle Mulick (SCS) 3-0, uf
No. 3 – Wiem Boubaker/Gabriella Charalampidi (NEV) def. Tay Cazarin/Emma Yu (SCS) 6-0
Order of finish – 3, 1
Singles
No. 1 – Charrier (NEV) def. Huk (SCS) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 – Luneva def Dziewiecka (SCS) 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 – Guerbert (NEV) def. Tay (SCS) 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 – Campino (NEV) def. Mulick (SCS) 6-2, 6-4
No. 5 – Moutama (NEV) def. Cazerin (SCS) 6-2, 6-1
No. 6 – Charalampidi (NEV) def. Young (SCS) 6-0, 6-0
Order of finish – 6, 1, 5, 3, 4, 2