[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - The Mountain West announced Monday the rescheduling of three men's basketball games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, including one Nevada contest.
Nevada's home contest against Wyoming, originally scheduled for Jan. 4, will now be played Monday, Jan. 17, at Lawlor Events Center. Tip time and broadcast information for the rescheduled game will come later.
Tickets for the originally-scheduled Jan. 4 contest against Wyoming will be honored for the rescheduled Jan. 17 contest.
Nevada (7-5, 1-0 MW) is set to return to action with two games this week. The Pack is scheduled to host Boise State Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., before traveling to Air Force for a 2 p.m. PT tip Saturday, Jan. 15.