Nevada Wolf Pack Men's Basketball Forward Darrion Williams has entered the transfer portal.
A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Williams announced his decision on Saturday.
Williams appeared in all 33 games for the Pack in this season while averaging 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
He was also named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, a first for Nevada Men's Basketball.
While he may be in the transfer portal, Williams has the opportunity to withdrawal his name from the portal and return to the Pack for the 2023-2024 season.