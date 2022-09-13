RENO, Nev. - Fifth-year Nevada golfer Peyton Callens picked up the second collegiate victory of his career Tuesday, claiming medalist honors at the USF Invitational with a final-round 67 to finish the tournament -9 (71-66-67=204) at the Olympic Club Lake Course.
Callens entered the day atop the leaderboard at -5, but a bogey at No. 4 dropped him to four-under and into a tie for the lead. But back-to-back birdies at Nos. 9 and 10 ignited a run of six birdies against just one bogey over the final 10 holes, as Callens pulled away from the field.
San Diego's Andi Xu made a late run with a final-round 66, to go into the clubhouse at -5, and would go on to finish runner-up to Callens. Leading by a stroke over Xu entering his final three holes, Callens slammed the door on the field, carding three-straight birdies to cap his finish.
Callens, named to the All-Mountain West Team last year, adds this title to his victory at The Goodwin at Stanford Golf Course last March. It is also the 35th medalist honor in program history.
Nevada went on to finish sixth in the team standings, coming in at +7 (287-284-288=859). Callens' medalist performance was rounded out by a top-25 finish from Tom Patterson, who came in tied for 23rd at +4 (71-72-74=217), with Keita Okada finishing tied for 31st at +7 (74-72-74=220), Connor Motherway tied for 37th (73-72-77=222), and Trey Davis tied for 51st (80-75-73=228).
Little Rock took the team title, finishing at -7 (287-281-277=845).
The Pack will be back at it next week, teeing off Monday, Sept. 19, at the Husky Invitational, played at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash.
USF Invitational Team Leaderboard
1. Little Rock - 287-281-277=845 (-7)
6. Nevada - 287-284-288=859 (+7)
Nevada Individual Results
1. Peyton Callens - 71-66-67=204 (-9)
T23. Tom Patterson - 71-72-74=217 (+4)
T31. Keita Okada - 74-72-74=220 (+7)
T37. Connor Motherway - 73-72-77=222 (+9)
T51. Trey Davis - 80-75-73=228 (+15)