For the third-straight year, Nevada kicker Brandon Talton is on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, as announced Wednesday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. A total of 30 FBS kickers are preseason candidates for the award.
Talton, a two-time All-Mountain West selection (First Team, 2019; Second Team, 2020) and four-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, made 22-of-30 field-goal attempts a season ago, while converting all 52 of his PAT attempts, a career-high. His 118 points set a Nevada single-season record for kickers, eclipsing Damon Shea's previous benchmark of 115 in 1996.
Entering the 2022 season, Talton, a senior, ranks sixth all-time at Nevada with 107 made PATs, while his 58 field goals rank third on the program's all-time list. His 281 career points ranks fourth all-time among Nevada kickers.
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
2022 Nevada Preseason Watch List Members
Aaron Frost
Outland Trophy
Christian Swint
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team
Brandon Talton
Lou Groza Award
(University of Nevada)