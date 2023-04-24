[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The University of Nevada Men’s Basketball program and Head Coach Steve Alford have announced the addition of Jeriah Coleman, a 7’1” forward from Clarendon Community College.
“We are very pleased to add Jeriah to the Pack family,” said Alford. “He has great length and athletic ability. He is a proven shot blocker and rebounder, and his size and length should be a tremendous addition to our front court.”
Coleman began his collegiate career in the Northeast Conference at Saint Francis, competing for the Red Flash for two seasons before transferring to Clarendon ahead of this past season.
While at Clarendon this past year, Coleman had a dominant season, helping lead the Bulldogs to an overall record of 25-5, including a conference mark of 13-3.
Coleman appeared in 29 games, while making 24 starts. He finished the year ranked first on the team and third in the nation in blocks per game (3.6 BPG), while ranking second in rebounds per game (8.3 RPG), second in field goal percentage (59.7%), and third in points per game (9.1 PPG).
Coleman scored a season-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting from the field in Clarendon’s game against Howard on January 28. His best game of the season came in an 89-47 victory over Wayland Baptist (12/2/22), where he posted a sensational stat line of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 blocks, marking the first triple-double of his career.
Coleman played 13 games this past season where he pulled down double digit rebounds and 12 games where he tallied at least five blocks.
At the conclusion of the season, Coleman was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference for his exceptional play.
Coleman is originally from Anchorage, Alaska, where he was a standout player at Great Bridge Christian, averaging 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game his senior year.
Coleman will have two years of college eligibility remaining and will aim to make an immediate impact on the Pack’s frontcourt this coming season.
Coming off a stellar season that concluded with an NCAA Tournament appearance, Nevada continues to build momentum with the signing of Coleman in preparation for the 2023-24 season.