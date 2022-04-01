Nevada dropped Friday's series opener to San Diego State, 13-1, at Peccole Park.
The Aztecs (6-19, 1-9 MW) picked up their first conference win of the season thanks in part to a fifth-inning grand slam from Brian Leonhardt which broke the game open at 8-0. Leonhardt would finish the night 2-for-5 with five RBIs.
Nevada (11-13, 5-4 MW) managed just four hits off of Aztec starter Troy Melton. Melton got his first win of the year, going seven innings and striking out six batters.
Peyton Stumbo suffered his first defeat of the season for the Pack, falling to 4-1.
San Diego State got to Stumbo early, going up 2-0 in the second on Leonhardt's RBI double and a run-scoring single from Caden Miller. After adding a run in the third, San Diego State put up five in the fifth, behind Leonhardt's grand slam.
Nevada got its only run of the game in the bottom half of the fifth, with Ryan Jackson's single bringing in Matt Clayton, who reached on a two-base error.
The teams return for the second game of the series Saturday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.