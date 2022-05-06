RENO, Nev. - Nevada's seven-run sixth inning broke open a tied ballgame, and propelled the Pack to an 18-10, series-opening win over New Mexico.
The Pack (24-20, 14-8) did well to bounce back after New Mexico (17-27, 8-17 MW) capitalized on a Nevada error to score thrice in the top half of the sixth, to even things at 4-4.
Dario Gomez's single and a walk to Ryan Jackson chased Lobo starter Matt Haley, then the Pack went to work on the New Mexico bullpen. Reliever Terrell Hudson threw two wild pitches, the latter allowing Gomez to score the go-ahead run, then Tyler Bosetti brought Jackson in with a single.
Two batters later, Pat Caulfield's single chased Hudson, who would be the first of three Lobo relievers to combine to get just one Wolf Pack out. Reliever Bobby Meza was welcomes by an RBI single from Joshua Zamora, and, after Landon Wallace was hit to load the bases, a bases-loaded walk to Matt Clayton spelled the end for Meza. Ben Baker-Livingston fared no better, as Anthony Flores knocked a two-run single to make it 10-4 Pack, and Dario Gomez capped the inning's scoring with an RBI double.
The big inning also provided for the fifth win of the season for Pack starter Peyton Stumbo, who improved to 5-1 on the year. Stumbo went seven innings, striking out six and giving up just two earned runs out of the four scored by the Lobos.
Nevada added six runs in the bottom of the eighth to really put the game to bed. Gomez and Michael Ball each had a two-run triple in the frame.
The Pack took a quick 4-0 lead with four in the second. Flores got the scoring started with an RBI single, before a Gomez RBI groundout made it 2-0. Ryan Jackson added a run-scoring double before Ball had an RBI single.
Ball finished the game 3-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs, with Gomez (3-for-6, four RBIs), Flores (3-for-5, four RBIs) and Wallace (3-for-4) also posting three-hit nights. Every Pack starter had at least one hit in the contest.